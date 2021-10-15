CREDIT Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (CREDIT)

CREDIT (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. CREDIT has a market capitalization of $23,254.09 and approximately $68,517.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CREDIT has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar. One CREDIT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 113.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CREDIT Profile

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. CREDIT’s total supply is 106,265,009 coins and its circulating supply is 95,083,315 coins. CREDIT’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra. The official website for CREDIT is terra-credit.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

Buying and Selling CREDIT

