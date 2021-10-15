Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY)

Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PUBGY. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Berenberg Bank set a $15.97 price objective on Publicis Groupe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a $15.97 price objective on Publicis Groupe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Publicis Groupe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.38.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PUBGY traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.05. 42,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Publicis Groupe has a 1-year low of $8.43 and a 1-year high of $17.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.33. The firm has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.98.

Publicis Groupe SA engages in the advertising industry. Its services include customer relationship management, direct marketing, sales promotion, events management, public relations, and corporate, multicultural and financial communications. The company was founded by Marcel Bleustein-Blanchet in 1926 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

