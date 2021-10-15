Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $717.18

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 717.18 ($9.37) and traded as low as GBX 367.40 ($4.80). Crest Nicholson shares last traded at GBX 369.60 ($4.83), with a volume of 248,631 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on CRST shares. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 390 ($5.10) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays raised their price target on Crest Nicholson from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 420 ($5.49) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.88) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 390 ($5.10) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 435 ($5.68) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 394.44 ($5.15).

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 400.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 717.18. The stock has a market capitalization of £949.58 million and a P/E ratio of 16.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89.

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and regeneration schemes, as well as commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

