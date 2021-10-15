Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $717.18

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 717.18 ($9.37) and traded as low as GBX 367.40 ($4.80). Crest Nicholson shares last traded at GBX 369.60 ($4.83), with a volume of 248,631 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on CRST shares. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 390 ($5.10) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays raised their price target on Crest Nicholson from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 420 ($5.49) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.88) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 390 ($5.10) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 435 ($5.68) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 394.44 ($5.15).

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 400.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 717.18. The stock has a market capitalization of £949.58 million and a P/E ratio of 16.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89.

Crest Nicholson Company Profile (LON:CRST)

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and regeneration schemes, as well as commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

