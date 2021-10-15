Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 79,300 shares, an increase of 78.6% from the September 15th total of 44,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 292,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several brokerages have commented on CWEGF. Desjardins raised Crew Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised Crew Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Crew Energy from C$3.25 to C$4.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Crew Energy from C$2.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, TD Securities raised Crew Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.96.

CWEGF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.53. The company had a trading volume of 32,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,688. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.85 and a 200-day moving average of $1.45. Crew Energy has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $2.84.

Crew Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in western Canada. Its business activities focus on the Montney resource, situated in northeast British Columbia. The company was founded on May 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Alberta, Canada.

