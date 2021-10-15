Critical Analysis: Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) and PetroChina (NYSE:PTR)

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) and PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Dorchester Minerals has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PetroChina has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Dorchester Minerals and PetroChina’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dorchester Minerals 63.04% 43.77% 41.94% PetroChina 4.60% 7.43% 4.05%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.5% of Dorchester Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of PetroChina shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of Dorchester Minerals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Dorchester Minerals and PetroChina, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dorchester Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A PetroChina 1 3 1 1 2.33

PetroChina has a consensus target price of $36.18, indicating a potential downside of 30.19%. Given PetroChina’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PetroChina is more favorable than Dorchester Minerals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dorchester Minerals and PetroChina’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dorchester Minerals $46.93 million 14.84 $21.16 million N/A N/A PetroChina $280.26 billion 0.34 $2.75 billion $1.45 35.74

PetroChina has higher revenue and earnings than Dorchester Minerals.

Dividends

Dorchester Minerals pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.8%. PetroChina pays an annual dividend of $3.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.9%. PetroChina pays out 246.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. PetroChina has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

Dorchester Minerals beats PetroChina on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dorchester Minerals Company Profile

Dorchester Minerals LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties and net profits interests. Its NPI represents a net profits overriding royalty interest burdening various properties owned by the operating partnership; and royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

PetroChina Company Profile

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. The Refining and Chemicals segment refines crude oil and petroleum products; and produces and markets primary petrochemical products, derivative petrochemical products, and other chemical products. The Marketing segment is involved in marketing of refined products and trading business. The Natural Gas and Pipeline segment engages in the transmission of natural gas, crude oil, and refined products; and sale of natural gas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a total length of 31,151 km, including 22,555 km of natural gas pipelines, 7,190 km of crude oil pipelines, and 1,406 km of refined product pipelines. The company is also involved in the exploration, development, and production of oil sands and coalbed methane; trading of crude oil and petrochemical products; storage, chemical engineering, storage facilities, service station, and transportation facilities and related businesses; and production and sales of basic and derivative chemical, and other chemical products. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. PetroChina Company Limited is a subsidiary of China National Petroleum Corporation.

