Crust Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $7.41 Million (CRU)

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. Crust has a market cap of $74.00 million and $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crust coin can now be bought for about $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Crust has traded 25.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001218 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.60 or 0.00098685 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00006244 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $398.23 or 0.00648516 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000059 BTC.

About Crust

Crust (CRU) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. The official website for Crust is www.crust.network . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . The official message board for Crust is medium.com/@CrustNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Buying and Selling Crust

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crust using one of the exchanges listed above.

