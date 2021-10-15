Crust Network (CRU) Market Cap Hits $51.50 Million

Crust Network (CURRENCY:CRU) traded down 8.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. Crust Network has a market cap of $51.50 million and $4.50 million worth of Crust Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Crust Network has traded down 14.5% against the dollar. One Crust Network coin can now be bought for about $25.20 or 0.00041040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00043987 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.37 or 0.00209051 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.07 or 0.00092941 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Crust Network Profile

Crust Network (CRU) is a coin. It launched on September 16th, 2020. Crust Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,043,631 coins. Crust Network’s official Twitter account is @CrustNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Crust Network is https://reddit.com/r/CrustNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

