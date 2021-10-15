Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) CFO Sells $3,379,448.60 in Stock

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 49,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.70, for a total value of $3,379,448.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Cryoport stock traded up $2.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.26. 268,752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,385. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -36.98 and a beta of 0.89. Cryoport, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.10 and a fifty-two week high of $84.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 10.49 and a current ratio of 10.79.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $56.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.23 million. Cryoport had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 18.85%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Cryoport in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Cryoport from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Cryoport from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cryoport currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYRX. Blackstone Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cryoport by 194.3% during the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 1,988,396 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $103,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,860 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Cryoport by 81,723.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,062,063 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $67,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,765 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in Cryoport by 53.3% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 942,007 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $59,002,000 after purchasing an additional 327,595 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Cryoport during the first quarter worth approximately $14,584,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Cryoport by 35.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 775,920 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $40,356,000 after purchasing an additional 204,690 shares in the last quarter. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cryoport Company Profile

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

