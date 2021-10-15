Crypto.com Coin (CRO) Hits Market Capitalization of $4.82 Billion

Crypto.com Coin (CURRENCY:CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. During the last week, Crypto.com Coin has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. One Crypto.com Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000309 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Crypto.com Coin has a total market cap of $4.82 billion and approximately $46.51 million worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00043846 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002437 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $128.27 or 0.00207885 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.53 or 0.00093233 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin Profile

CRO is a coin. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 30,263,013,692 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom . Crypto.com Coin’s official message board is blog.crypto.com . The official website for Crypto.com Coin is www.crypto.com/en/chain . The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of Crypto.com is to accelerate the world’s transition to crypto. The Crypto.com team aims to put cryptocurrency in every wallet with a strong focus on real-life use cases. Crypto.com Chain (CRO) is a cryptocurrency token issued on the Ethereum platform, with secondary distribution only. No pre-sale, no public sale, or ICO. “

Crypto.com Coin Coin Trading

