Crypto Sports (CSPN) Market Capitalization Hits $386,905.86

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 15th. In the last week, Crypto Sports has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. One Crypto Sports coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000231 BTC on exchanges. Crypto Sports has a total market capitalization of $386,905.86 and $463.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Crypto Sports alerts:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000130 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 98.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Crypto Sports Coin Profile

Crypto Sports (CRYPTO:CSPN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @CryptoSportsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Crypto Sports is www.crypto-sports.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Crypto Sports Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Sports should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypto Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crypto Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.