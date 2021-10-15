CryptoSoul Trading Up 25.7% This Week (SOUL)

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 15th. In the last week, CryptoSoul has traded 25.7% higher against the dollar. CryptoSoul has a total market cap of $728,358.80 and approximately $1,831.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoSoul coin can now be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.04 or 0.00091412 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $237.89 or 0.00388033 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00012929 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00034452 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00009375 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000539 BTC.

About CryptoSoul

CryptoSoul (CRYPTO:SOUL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 322,094,484 coins and its circulating supply is 318,125,249 coins. CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CryptoSoul is medium.com/@cryptosoul . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . The official website for CryptoSoul is cryptosoul.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Buying and Selling CryptoSoul

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoSoul should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoSoul using one of the exchanges listed above.

