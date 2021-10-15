CryptoTask Price Reaches $0.49 on Exchanges (CTASK)

CryptoTask (CURRENCY:CTASK) traded down 11.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 15th. CryptoTask has a total market cap of $764,863.10 and $181,077.00 worth of CryptoTask was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoTask coin can now be bought for $0.49 or 0.00000797 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CryptoTask has traded down 21.2% against the dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.81 or 0.00071590 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.66 or 0.00110561 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.99 or 0.00070246 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,163.77 or 0.99948831 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,798.41 or 0.06207055 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002633 BTC.

CryptoTask’s genesis date was January 28th, 2021. CryptoTask’s total supply is 15,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,568,101 coins. CryptoTask’s official Twitter account is @ct_task . The Reddit community for CryptoTask is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptotask

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoTask is a decentralized blockchain freelance market ecosystem lowering fees by directly connecting hirees and applicants peer to peer. Job disputes are designed to be resolved much faster and cheaper, while the users' reputation is stored on the blockchain and there is no arbitrary censorship or hidden tampering, such as hidden boosting. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoTask directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoTask should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoTask using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

