CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) Price Up 33.3% This Week

CryptoVerificationCoin (CURRENCY:CVCC) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 15th. CryptoVerificationCoin has a total market cap of $110,576.45 and approximately $14.00 worth of CryptoVerificationCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CryptoVerificationCoin has traded 33.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CryptoVerificationCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000317 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About CryptoVerificationCoin

CryptoVerificationCoin (CRYPTO:CVCC) is a coin. CryptoVerificationCoin’s total supply is 36,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 582,595 coins. CryptoVerificationCoin’s official website is cryptoverificationcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoVerificationCoin is a platform for verification services related to the crypto-sphere. CVCC clears the project as SAFE only after it passes its project security parameters and safety guidelines. Like for developers, all background verification data are encrypted and saved only to be used in situations of frauds or exit scams. “

