CUE Protocol (CUE) Price Reaches $44.56 on Exchanges

CUE Protocol (CURRENCY:CUE) traded down 29.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 15th. CUE Protocol has a market capitalization of $339,419.23 and approximately $107,658.00 worth of CUE Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CUE Protocol coin can now be purchased for $44.56 or 0.00072567 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, CUE Protocol has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001627 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.75 or 0.00071252 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.43 or 0.00111438 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.16 or 0.00070293 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61,395.04 or 0.99981500 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,820.63 or 0.06221873 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002637 BTC.

CUE Protocol Coin Profile

CUE Protocol’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,617 coins. CUE Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cueprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Cue Protocol is a community-driven protocol with deflationary mechanics. 2.5% of every transaction is collected by the governance wallet. The community can vote on the use of the governance wallet such as a burn. “

Buying and Selling CUE Protocol

