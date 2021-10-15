Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $111.29.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CFR. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CFR. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,504,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $280,477,000 after buying an additional 14,499 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,424,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $271,549,000 after purchasing an additional 71,745 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,711,396 shares of the bank’s stock worth $184,689,000 after purchasing an additional 10,411 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 913,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,316,000 after purchasing an additional 115,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 690,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,287,000 after purchasing an additional 14,980 shares during the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CFR opened at $123.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.47. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a one year low of $64.62 and a one year high of $125.00.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $371.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.97 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 30.49%. Analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. This is an increase from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is 80.43%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.