Curecoin (CURE) Price Up 7.3% This Week

Curecoin (CURRENCY:CURE) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. Curecoin has a total market cap of $2.18 million and $2,680.00 worth of Curecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Curecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0862 or 0.00000141 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Curecoin has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Curecoin Profile

Curecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Curecoin’s total supply is 25,297,612 coins. The Reddit community for Curecoin is /r/curecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Curecoin’s official website is curecoin.net . Curecoin’s official Twitter account is @CureCoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Curecoin is a PoW PoS hybrid altcoin that allows both ASIC mining and CPU & GPU mining to play a part in creating coins – as they call it mining and folding. The added benefit behind the coin is that computer power is used to test protein folding and create a valuable scientific knowledge base. Block halving occurs every million blocks and the block time is 60 seconds. “

