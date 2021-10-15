CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Shares Sold by Hood River Capital Management LLC

Hood River Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,095,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,221 shares during the quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC owned about 1.85% of CuriosityStream worth $14,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CURI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CuriosityStream by 353.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,826,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,721 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream during the first quarter worth about $16,361,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CuriosityStream by 39.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,319,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,000,000 after purchasing an additional 376,103 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CuriosityStream by 146.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 432,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,897,000 after purchasing an additional 256,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edenbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream during the second quarter worth about $2,096,000. 23.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CuriosityStream stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.71. The company had a trading volume of 4,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,592. The stock has a market cap of $563.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 0.51. CuriosityStream Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.44 and a 1 year high of $24.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.50 and a 200 day moving average of $12.23.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $15.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.99 million. CuriosityStream had a negative return on equity of 47.63% and a negative net margin of 108.91%. As a group, equities analysts expect that CuriosityStream Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CuriosityStream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of CuriosityStream in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.40.

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

