Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Reaches New 12-Month High at $133.70

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $133.70 and last traded at $133.50, with a volume of 473 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $130.95.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised Curtiss-Wright from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $134.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.61.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $621.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.85 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 9.74%. Equities analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is 10.48%.

In related news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,200 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 4.9% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,417 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,718 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 80.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile (NYSE:CW)

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture and overhaul of precision components; and provides engineered products & services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

