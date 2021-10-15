Curve DAO Token (CRV) Trading Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days

Curve DAO Token (CURRENCY:CRV) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 15th. During the last week, Curve DAO Token has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One Curve DAO Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.90 or 0.00004730 BTC on major exchanges. Curve DAO Token has a total market cap of $1.24 billion and approximately $220.55 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00044153 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002447 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.71 or 0.00205164 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.48 or 0.00092177 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Curve DAO Token Profile

Curve DAO Token (CRYPTO:CRV) is a coin. Its launch date was September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,580,975,538 coins and its circulating supply is 426,748,438 coins. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Curve DAO Token is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv

According to CryptoCompare, “Curve is an exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum (like Uniswap) designed for (1) extremely efficient stablecoin trading (2) low risk, supplemental fee income for liquidity providers, without an opportunity cost. Curve allows users (and smart contracts like 1inch, Paraswap, Totle and Dex.ag) to trade between DAI and USDC with a bespoke low slippage, low fee algorithm designed specifically for stablecoins and earn fees. Behind the scenes, the liquidity pool is also supplied to the Compound protocol or iearn.finance where it generates even more income for liquidity providers. “

