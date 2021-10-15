Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) Short Interest Update

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,850,000 shares, a growth of 90.0% from the September 15th total of 1,500,000 shares. Currently, 6.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 527,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days.

CTOS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Custom Truck One Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Get Custom Truck One Source alerts:

Shares of NYSE CTOS traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.38. 195,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,098. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 0.23. Custom Truck One Source has a 1-year low of $3.97 and a 1-year high of $10.96.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $375.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.50 million. Custom Truck One Source had a negative return on equity of 52.03% and a negative net margin of 24.66%. On average, research analysts predict that Custom Truck One Source will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Custom Truck One Source news, Director Marshall Heinberg purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.55 per share, for a total transaction of $98,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Ryan Mcmonagle purchased 7,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.65 per share, for a total transaction of $47,042.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Custom Truck One Source in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,340,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $412,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. 86.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Custom Truck One Source Company Profile

Custom Truck One Source, Inc engages in the sale and rental of truck and heavy equipment. The firm offers aftermarket parts and service, equipment customization, remanufacturing, financing solutions, and asset disposal services. The company is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Custom Truck One Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Custom Truck One Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.