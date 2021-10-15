CUTcoin (CUT) Trading 6.8% Higher Over Last Week

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. CUTcoin has a market capitalization of $60.10 million and $5,760.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CUTcoin has traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar. One CUTcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00000654 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00003590 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.09 or 0.00042012 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.16 or 0.00090457 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00002834 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $238.71 or 0.00384462 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00012872 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.22 or 0.00034170 BTC.

CUTcoin Profile

CUTcoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 151,993,926 coins and its circulating supply is 147,993,926 coins. The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

CUTcoin Coin Trading

