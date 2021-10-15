CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.40

Shares of CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.40 and traded as high as $4.69. CVD Equipment shares last traded at $4.61, with a volume of 14,544 shares.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of CVD Equipment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

The company has a market capitalization of $30.81 million, a PE ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.40.

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.03 million for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative net margin of 45.55% and a negative return on equity of 12.09%.

In related news, insider Leonard A. Rosenbaum sold 20,204 shares of CVD Equipment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total transaction of $91,524.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 708,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,210,941.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Leonard A. Rosenbaum sold 5,507 shares of CVD Equipment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.78, for a total transaction of $26,323.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 735,331 shares in the company, valued at $3,514,882.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,484 shares of company stock worth $222,536. Corporate insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CVD Equipment stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) by 60.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 81,747 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.25% of CVD Equipment worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV)

CVD Equipment Corp. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of chemical vapor deposition, gas control, and other state-of-the-art equipment and process solutions. It operates through the following segments: Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD), Stainless Design Concepts (SDC), Materials, and Corporate.

