CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $120.42 Million

Equities research analysts expect CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) to announce $120.42 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for CyberArk Software’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $118.30 million and the highest is $124.00 million. CyberArk Software reported sales of $106.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CyberArk Software will report full year sales of $492.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $490.00 million to $496.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $555.16 million, with estimates ranging from $548.65 million to $568.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CyberArk Software.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $117.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.31 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 8.68% and a negative return on equity of 2.32%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CYBR. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.29.

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR opened at $181.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $161.31 and a 200 day moving average of $143.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.14 and a beta of 1.28. CyberArk Software has a 12-month low of $95.12 and a 12-month high of $182.52.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the second quarter worth about $34,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the second quarter worth about $72,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 3,333.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 233.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

