CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $178.29.

CYBR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

NASDAQ CYBR opened at $181.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -168.14 and a beta of 1.28. CyberArk Software has a 52-week low of $95.12 and a 52-week high of $182.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $161.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $117.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.31 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 8.68% and a negative return on equity of 2.32%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CyberArk Software will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in CyberArk Software during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in CyberArk Software during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in CyberArk Software during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in CyberArk Software by 3,333.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in CyberArk Software by 233.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

