CyberMiles (CMT) Trading 2% Lower This Week

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 15th. CyberMiles has a total market cap of $7.04 million and approximately $1.88 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CyberMiles coin can currently be bought for $0.0088 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.87 or 0.00041661 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,953.49 or 0.99761637 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.84 or 0.00305693 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.05 or 0.00053218 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00004661 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004052 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001141 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000041 BTC.

CyberMiles Coin Profile

CMT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles . CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CyberMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

