Cyfrowy Polsat (OTCMKTS:CYFWF) Stock Price Up 9.1%

Cyfrowy Polsat S.A. (OTCMKTS:CYFWF)’s stock price rose 9.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.56 and last traded at $9.56. Approximately 259 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.76.

Separately, Erste Group raised shares of Cyfrowy Polsat from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.09.

Cyfrowy Polsat SA provides digital satellite platform, digital terrestrial television (TV), and telecommunication services in Poland. The company operates in two segments, B2C and B2B Services, and Media. The B2C and B2B Services segment offers satellite and Internet television, mobile and fixed-line Internet access, video online, mobile and fixed-line telephony, and wholesale services for other telecommunications operators, as well as telecommunications equipment and set-top boxes, and photovoltaic installations.

