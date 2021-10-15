Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) CEO Robert I. Blum Sells 5,000 Shares

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $188,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Robert I. Blum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 5th, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total transaction of $145,600.00.

CYTK traded down $1.24 on Friday, hitting $36.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 768,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,258. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.97 and a beta of 1.41. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $14.89 and a 12 month high of $39.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.20). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 179.39% and a negative net margin of 269.48%. The business had revenue of $2.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 million. Equities analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 144.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 1,422.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CYTK has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $26.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

