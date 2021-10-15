DallasNews (NASDAQ:DALN) Stock Price Up 0.6%

DallasNews Co. (NASDAQ:DALN) shares rose 0.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.78 and last traded at $6.76. Approximately 2,047 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 24,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.72.

The firm has a market capitalization of $36.19 million, a PE ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.91.

DallasNews (NASDAQ:DALN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $38.67 million during the quarter. DallasNews had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 11.03%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in DallasNews during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,708,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DallasNews during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DallasNews during the second quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in DallasNews during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in DallasNews during the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

About DallasNews (NASDAQ:DALN)

DallasNews Corp. is a news and information publishing company, which owns and operates commercial printing, distribution and direct mail service businesses. It operates through the following segments: Publishing and Marketing. The Publishing segment includes the operations of The Dallas Morning News and various niche publications targeting specific audiences.

