DAOstack (GEN) Tops 1-Day Volume of $298,533.00

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 15th. Over the last seven days, DAOstack has traded up 3.7% against the dollar. DAOstack has a total market capitalization of $3.37 million and $298,533.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAOstack coin can currently be bought for $0.0688 or 0.00000111 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,201.19 or 0.99935979 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.56 or 0.00053914 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004017 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.66 or 0.00046052 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004592 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001098 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $360.19 or 0.00578709 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001630 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004421 BTC.

DAOstack Coin Profile

DAOstack (CRYPTO:GEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

Buying and Selling DAOstack

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOstack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAOstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

