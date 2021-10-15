DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) Insider Sells $322,200.00 in Stock

DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) insider Oded Cohen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $322,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:DRIO traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.17. The stock had a trading volume of 320,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,458. DarioHealth Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $31.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.95 million, a P/E ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.32.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.15). DarioHealth had a negative net margin of 377.14% and a negative return on equity of 66.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DarioHealth Corp. will post -3.77 EPS for the current year.

DRIO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DarioHealth in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Aegis cut their target price on shares of DarioHealth from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on shares of DarioHealth from $15.25 to $12.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of DarioHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.35.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRIO. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in DarioHealth by 65,167.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 736,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,726,000 after buying an additional 735,084 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DarioHealth in the 1st quarter worth $6,314,000. Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of DarioHealth during the 1st quarter worth about $6,122,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DarioHealth by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,063,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,717,000 after acquiring an additional 313,321 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DarioHealth during the 1st quarter worth about $5,231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

About DarioHealth

DarioHealth Corp. is a digital therapeutics company, which engages in the research, development, and sale of pharmaceutical products. It offers a monitoring device, mobile application, and data services for diabetes management. The firm solutions include MyDario, Daro Engage, and Dario Intelligence. The company was founded by Oren Fuerst, Shoshana Friedman, David Weintraub, Dov Oppenheim, and Shilo Ben Zeev on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

