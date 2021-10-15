Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Position Raised by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 29.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 300,602 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,592 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.18% of Darling Ingredients worth $20,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1,914.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,969,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,780,000 after purchasing an additional 6,623,077 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 212.6% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,092,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,812,000 after acquiring an additional 742,895 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 65.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,397,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,856,000 after acquiring an additional 551,547 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 46.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,707,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,613,000 after acquiring an additional 543,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsifal Capital Management LP raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 91.5% in the first quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 1,075,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,114,000 after acquiring an additional 513,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Darling Ingredients news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total value of $5,326,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,669,497.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F. Sterling sold 10,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $765,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 275,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,094,036.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DAR opened at $74.13 on Friday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.73 and a 1-year high of $79.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 1.04.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 12.01%. Darling Ingredients’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on DAR. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Stephens lifted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Darling Ingredients from $89.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.91.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

