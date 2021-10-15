Datamine (DAM) Price Up 4.7% Over Last Week

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. In the last seven days, Datamine has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar. One Datamine coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000165 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Datamine has a total market capitalization of $379,975.05 and approximately $15,389.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.16 or 0.00458323 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0976 or 0.00000156 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000071 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000859 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $598.25 or 0.00958191 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Datamine Coin Profile

Datamine (DAM) is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 3,679,451 coins. The official message board for Datamine is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Datamine is bulwarkcrypto.com . Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Buying and Selling Datamine

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datamine should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datamine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

