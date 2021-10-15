Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) CEO Sells $542,799.72 in Stock

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) CEO Timothy Weller sold 23,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $542,799.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Timothy Weller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 29th, Timothy Weller sold 14,678 shares of Datto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $387,058.86.

On Tuesday, July 27th, Timothy Weller sold 34,713 shares of Datto stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $903,579.39.

Datto stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.67. 184,172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,646. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.52. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion and a PE ratio of 80.96. Datto Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $21.98 and a fifty-two week high of $33.46.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The investment management company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $151.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.10 million. Datto had a return on equity of 2.62% and a net margin of 7.87%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Datto Holding Corp. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Datto by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,175,721 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $60,572,000 after purchasing an additional 227,456 shares in the last quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Datto in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,480,000. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Datto by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 1,712,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,231,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Datto in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,867,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Datto in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,997,000. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on MSP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Datto from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Datto from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Datto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Datto from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Datto in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.58.

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

