Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $316.87 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) will post sales of $316.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $322.28 million and the lowest is $312.84 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment posted sales of $109.05 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 190.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will report full year sales of $1.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.49. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 18.06% and a negative net margin of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $377.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.19) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 642.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.09.

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $38.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $15.16 and a fifty-two week high of $51.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

In other news, SVP John Mulleady sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $361,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,408,916.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connacht Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,488,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 268.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 227,573 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,238,000 after acquiring an additional 165,753 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 277.7% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,655 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 12,245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

