Davis Select International ETF (NYSEARCA:DINT) Trading 1% Higher

Davis Select International ETF (NYSEARCA:DINT) traded up 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.68 and last traded at $20.60. 15,564 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 36,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.39.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.12.

