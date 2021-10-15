DBV Technologies’ (DBVT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by JMP Securities in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $11.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 105.61% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Societe Generale raised shares of DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DBV Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.67.
Shares of DBVT stock traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $5.35. 437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,499. The stock has a market cap of $588.62 million, a P/E ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 2.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.52. DBV Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $7.38.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DBVT. DCM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DBV Technologies by 45.9% during the second quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DBV Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DBV Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of DBV Technologies by 647.4% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 137,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 119,432 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of DBV Technologies by 2.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 99,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.97% of the company’s stock.
DBV Technologies Company Profile
DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. The firm focuses on the development of Viaskin, an electrostatic patch, which may offer a convenient, self-administered, and non-invasive immunotherapy to patients.
