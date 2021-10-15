DBV Technologies’ (DBVT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by JMP Securities in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $11.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 105.61% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Societe Generale raised shares of DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DBV Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.67.

Shares of DBVT stock traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $5.35. 437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,499. The stock has a market cap of $588.62 million, a P/E ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 2.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.52. DBV Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $7.38.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.36. The company had revenue of ($1.49) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DBV Technologies will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DBVT. DCM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DBV Technologies by 45.9% during the second quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DBV Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DBV Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of DBV Technologies by 647.4% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 137,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 119,432 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of DBV Technologies by 2.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 99,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.97% of the company’s stock.

DBV Technologies Company Profile

DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. The firm focuses on the development of Viaskin, an electrostatic patch, which may offer a convenient, self-administered, and non-invasive immunotherapy to patients.

