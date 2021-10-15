DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) & Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) Critical Review

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) and Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get DBV Technologies alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for DBV Technologies and Athira Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DBV Technologies 0 0 4 0 3.00 Athira Pharma 0 0 1 0 3.00

DBV Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $8.67, indicating a potential upside of 63.52%. Athira Pharma has a consensus price target of $51.00, indicating a potential upside of 432.36%. Given Athira Pharma’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Athira Pharma is more favorable than DBV Technologies.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DBV Technologies and Athira Pharma’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DBV Technologies $11.28 million 51.70 -$159.55 million ($1.26) -4.21 Athira Pharma N/A N/A -$19.95 million ($1.67) -5.74

Athira Pharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DBV Technologies. Athira Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DBV Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares DBV Technologies and Athira Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DBV Technologies N/A N/A N/A Athira Pharma N/A -12.50% -12.21%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

33.0% of DBV Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.4% of Athira Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of DBV Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.9% of Athira Pharma shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

DBV Technologies beats Athira Pharma on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. The firm focuses on the development of Viaskin, an electrostatic patch, which may offer a convenient, self-administered, and non-invasive immunotherapy to patients. It also designs a robust clinical development program that includes ongoing clinical trials of Viaskin peanut, and Viaskin milk, as well as pre-clinical development of Viaskin egg. The company was founded by Pierre-Henri Benhamou, Stéphane Benhamou, Bertrand Dupont, Christophe Dupont, and Pierre-Yves Vannerom on March 29, 2002 and is headquartered in Montrouge, France.

About Athira Pharma

Athira Pharma, Inc., a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in LIFT-AD Phase II/III and ACT-AD Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as in clinical development for Parkinson's disease. The company also develops product candidates, which are in preclinical stage, including ATH-1019/ATH-1020 for neuropsychiatric conditions; and ATH-1018 for peripheral nervous system disorders, such as neuropathy. Athira Pharma, Inc. was formerly known as M3 Biotechnology, Inc. and changed its name to Athira Pharma, Inc. in April 2019. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for DBV Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBV Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.