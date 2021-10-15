DC Two Ltd (ASX:DC2) Insider Justin Thomas Purchases 100,571 Shares

DC Two Ltd (ASX:DC2) insider Justin Thomas bought 100,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.20 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,315.34 ($14,510.96).

