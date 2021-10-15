DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.60.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DCP Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of NYSE DCP opened at $32.55 on Friday. DCP Midstream has a 1 year low of $11.62 and a 1 year high of $32.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.27 and a beta of 3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.84.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. DCP Midstream had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that DCP Midstream will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. DCP Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 105.41%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of DCP Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DCP Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DCP Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in DCP Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in DCP Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. 32.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DCP Midstream

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing and selling natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.

