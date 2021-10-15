DEAPcoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $9.61 Million (DEP)

DEAPcoin (CURRENCY:DEP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. One DEAPcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0077 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, DEAPcoin has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar. DEAPcoin has a total market cap of $26.67 million and $9.61 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00044455 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002494 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.96 or 0.00206925 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.93 or 0.00092796 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001630 BTC.

DEAPcoin Coin Profile

DEAPcoin (CRYPTO:DEP) is a coin. It launched on August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,465,688,103 coins. The official website for DEAPcoin is dea.sg . DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

DEAPcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEAPcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEAPcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEAPcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

