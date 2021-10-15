Decentral Games (DG) Market Capitalization Hits $90.91 Million

Decentral Games (CURRENCY:DG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. Over the last week, Decentral Games has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. One Decentral Games coin can currently be purchased for about $263.31 or 0.00426720 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Decentral Games has a total market cap of $90.91 million and $1.00 million worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001621 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.83 or 0.00067789 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.42 or 0.00110883 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.61 or 0.00070673 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $61,662.87 or 0.99930920 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,837.57 or 0.06219163 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Decentral Games Profile

Decentral Games’ launch date was November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 345,247 coins. The official website for Decentral Games is decentral.games . Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

