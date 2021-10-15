Decentraland (MANA) Tops 1-Day Volume of $95.66 Million

Decentraland (CURRENCY:MANA) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 15th. One Decentraland coin can now be purchased for about $0.77 or 0.00001246 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Decentraland has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. Decentraland has a market cap of $1.40 billion and approximately $95.66 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00044267 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.30 or 0.00204905 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.01 or 0.00092499 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Decentraland is a coin. It launched on September 6th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,194,035,627 coins and its circulating supply is 1,816,955,391 coins. Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here . Decentraland’s official message board is forum.decentraland.org . Decentraland’s official website is decentraland.org . The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentraland is a virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain. Users can create, experience, and monetize content and applications. Land in Decentraland is permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. Users claim ownership of virtual land on a blockchain-based ledger of parcels. Landowners control what content is published to their portion of land, which is identified by a set of cartesian coordinates (x,y). Contents can range from static 3D scenes to interactive systems such as games. Land is a non-fungible, transferrable, scarce digital asset stored in an Ethereum smart contract. It can be acquired by spending an ERC20 token called MANA. MANA can also be used to make in-world purchases of digital goods and services. “

