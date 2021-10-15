Dechra Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:DCHPF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Dechra Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:DCHPF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 194,300 shares, an increase of 82.6% from the September 15th total of 106,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of DCHPF traded down $1.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 679. Dechra Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $46.50 and a fifty-two week high of $71.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.26.

Several equities analysts have commented on DCHPF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 6th.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC is a holding company, which engages in the veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products business. It operates through the following segments: European Pharmaceuticals; North American Pharmaceuticals; and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The European Pharmaceuticals segment markets and sells licensed pharmaceuticals and specialist pet foods to the veterinary profession in Europe.

