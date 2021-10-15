Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) Short Interest Update

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 70.8% from the September 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 210,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of DBCCF traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.17. 47,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,178. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.21 and a 200-day moving average of $0.21. Decibel Cannabis has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.30.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Decibel Cannabis from C$1.00 to C$0.85 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th.

Decibel Cannabis Company Profile

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc engages in the cultivation, processing, production, and retail sale of cannabis products in Canada. It offers cannabis flower, cannabis pre-rolls, and cannabis biomass to licensed producers in Canada. The company is also involved in the extraction, processing, and manufacturing of various cannabis derivative products.

