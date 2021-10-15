Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) Short Interest Update

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 70.8% from the September 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 210,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of DBCCF traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.17. 47,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,178. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.21 and a 200-day moving average of $0.21. Decibel Cannabis has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.30.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Decibel Cannabis from C$1.00 to C$0.85 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th.

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc engages in the cultivation, processing, production, and retail sale of cannabis products in Canada. It offers cannabis flower, cannabis pre-rolls, and cannabis biomass to licensed producers in Canada. The company is also involved in the extraction, processing, and manufacturing of various cannabis derivative products.

