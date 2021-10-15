Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX) Insider Anna Trask Sells 5,364 Shares

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX) insider Anna Trask sold 5,364 shares of Decibel Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total transaction of $40,498.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

DBTX stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.56. 13,698 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,646. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.29. Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.18 and a 52 week high of $24.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.23 million and a PE ratio of -0.38.

Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.10). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DBTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Decibel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Decibel Therapeutics from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Decibel Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DBTX. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Decibel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Decibel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Decibel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Decibel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Decibel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments for hearing and balance disorders. Its product candidates and programs focuses on three areas, such as Gene Therapies for Congenital, Monogenic Hearing Loss designed to restore functional cells within the cochlea to address hearing disorders caused by single gene mutations; Gene Therapies for Hair Cell Regeneration designed to replace lost hair cells within the inner ear to address acquired hearing loss and balance disorders; and Otoprotection Therapeutic in clinical development to prevent hearing loss in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy with cisplatin.

