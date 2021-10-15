Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX) Short Interest Update

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 267,400 shares, a decrease of 44.4% from the September 15th total of 481,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

DBTX traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.51. 44,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,190. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.29. The firm has a market cap of $186.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38. Decibel Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.18 and a 1 year high of $24.39.

Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.10). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Decibel Therapeutics will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Laurence Reid acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.64 per share, for a total transaction of $76,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,486.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Decibel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $5,613,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Decibel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Decibel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Decibel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $20,203,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in Decibel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $568,000. Institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Decibel Therapeutics from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Decibel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Decibel Therapeutics Company Profile

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments for hearing and balance disorders. Its product candidates and programs focuses on three areas, such as Gene Therapies for Congenital, Monogenic Hearing Loss designed to restore functional cells within the cochlea to address hearing disorders caused by single gene mutations; Gene Therapies for Hair Cell Regeneration designed to replace lost hair cells within the inner ear to address acquired hearing loss and balance disorders; and Otoprotection Therapeutic in clinical development to prevent hearing loss in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy with cisplatin.

