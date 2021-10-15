DeepOnion Hits 24 Hour Volume of $4,110.00 (ONION)

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 15th. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded down 0% against the dollar. DeepOnion has a market cap of $6.05 million and approximately $4,110.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000448 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00003976 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003543 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000797 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003572 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00022951 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00023556 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,578,257 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community . The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

