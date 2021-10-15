DeFiChain Price Up 3.5% This Week (DFI)

DeFiChain (CURRENCY:DFI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. One DeFiChain coin can now be bought for $2.55 or 0.00004156 BTC on major exchanges. DeFiChain has a market capitalization of $767.01 million and approximately $6.01 million worth of DeFiChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DeFiChain has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar.

About DeFiChain

DeFiChain is a coin. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2019. DeFiChain’s total supply is 588,631,840 coins and its circulating supply is 300,511,840 coins. DeFiChain’s official message board is medium.com/@defiblockchain . The Reddit community for DeFiChain is https://reddit.com/r/defiblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeFiChain’s official Twitter account is @defichain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeFiChain’s official website is defichain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The DFI token is an integral unit of account in the DeFi blockchain. The DeFi Foundation in Singapore will issue 1.2 billion DFI over its lifetime. “

Buying and Selling DeFiChain

