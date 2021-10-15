DeGate (DG) Market Cap Hits $22.30 Million

DeGate (CURRENCY:DG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. Over the last week, DeGate has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. DeGate has a market cap of $22.30 million and $10.74 million worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeGate coin can now be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000464 BTC on major exchanges.

About DeGate

DeGate was first traded on November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,166,152 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Buying and Selling DeGate

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeGate directly using US dollars.

