DeHive Market Cap Tops $955,831.31 (DHV)

DeHive (CURRENCY:DHV) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 15th. One DeHive coin can now be bought for $1.13 or 0.00001850 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeHive has a total market capitalization of $955,831.31 and approximately $679,958.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DeHive has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001634 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.59 or 0.00071280 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.54 or 0.00110437 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.13 or 0.00070522 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,225.36 or 1.00110676 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,818.77 or 0.06244135 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002653 BTC.

DeHive Coin Profile

DeHive’s total supply is 2,481,597 coins and its circulating supply is 844,859 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance

Buying and Selling DeHive

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeHive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeHive should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeHive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

